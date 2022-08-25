Delaware judge orders Twitter to turn over some data to Musk - court ruling

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Thursday ordered Twitter Inc TWTR.N to turn over some data sought by Elon Musk in his legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion, according to a court ruling.

Twitter must turn over data from 9,000 accounts used in a fourth quarter 2021 audit of potential spam or fake accounts on the platform, but the judge rejected other Musk demands as "absurdly broad."

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.