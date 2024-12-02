Delaware judge again rejects Tesla CEO Elon Musk compensation, Bloomberg says

A Delaware judge has reaffirmed the rejection of Elon Musk’s record-breaking Tesla (TSLA) compensation package, despite a June 13 shareholder vote supporting its reinstatement, Jef Feeley of Bloomberg reported. Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick upheld her January ruling, which found that Tesla’s board was overly influenced by Musk when it approved the plan in 2018.

