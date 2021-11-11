Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IVH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.22, the dividend yield is 5.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVH was $14.22, representing a -0.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.29 and a 16.37% increase over the 52 week low of $12.22.

IVH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

Interested in gaining exposure to IVH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IVH as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CEFS with an increase of 3.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IVH at 0.08%.

