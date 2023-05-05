Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.54 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.45%, the lowest has been 3.66%, and the highest has been 6.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 16.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFL is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.55% to 2,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 625K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 423K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust holds 186K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 165K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 68.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFL by 226.59% over the last quarter.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.