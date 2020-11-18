Dividends
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.89% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.74, the dividend yield is 6.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $9.74, representing a -10.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.84 and a 79.37% increase over the 52 week low of $5.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

