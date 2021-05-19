Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.29, the dividend yield is 6.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $10.29, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.32 and a 31.59% increase over the 52 week low of $7.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

