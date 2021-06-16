Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.69% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.63, the dividend yield is 6.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $10.63, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.74 and a 33.88% increase over the 52 week low of $7.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

