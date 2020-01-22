Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.37% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $10.76, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.80 and a 16.72% increase over the 52 week low of $9.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.