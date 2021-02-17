Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.057 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.79% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.87, the dividend yield is 6.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $9.87, representing a -8.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.84 and a 81.77% increase over the 52 week low of $5.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

