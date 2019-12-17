Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.1% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.36, the dividend yield is 10.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $10.36, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.41 and a 28.22% increase over the 52 week low of $8.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

