Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.13, the dividend yield is 6.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEX was $9.13, representing a -15.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.84 and a 68.14% increase over the 52 week low of $5.43.

