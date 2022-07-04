Commodities

Del Vecchio's holding company names EssiLux CEO Milleri as chairman

Claudia Cristoferi Reuters
Leonardo del Vecchio's holding company Delfin said it had appointed as its chairman Francesco Milleri, the EssilorLuxottica CEO and right-hand man of the 87-year old Italian billionaire who died a week ago.

Delfin added in a statement on Monday that Chief Executive Romolo Bardin would continue in his role.

