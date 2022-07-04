Del Vecchio's holding company names EssiLux CEO Milleri as chairman

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Leonardo del Vecchio's holding company Delfin said it had appointed as its chairman Francesco Milleri, the EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA CEO and right-hand man of the 87-year old Italian billionaire who died a week ago.

Delfin added in a statement on Monday that Chief Executive Romolo Bardin would continue in his role.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za)

