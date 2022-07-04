Del Vecchio's close aide takes reins of business empire

Recasts, adds details

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Leonardo del Vecchio's close aide Francesco Milleri on Monday took the reins of the financial company holding 27 billion euros ($28 billion) in assets left behind by the Italian eyewear billionaire who died last week.

Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin said in a statement it had appointed Milleri, who is the CEO and chairman of eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA, as chairman.

Delfin added that Chief Executive Romolo Bardin, another Del Vecchio lieutenant, would continue in his role.

Delfin's main asset is a 32% stake in EssilorLuxottica, worth more than 20 billion euros.

The Luxembourg-based firm is also the single biggest shareholder in Milanese merchant bank Mediobanca with 19.4% and the second-biggest investor in Italian insurer Generali GASI.MI with 9.8%.

It owns a 27% stake in Paris-listed Covivio CVO.PA and is a long-time investor in bank UniCredit CRDI.MI with a 2% stake.

($1 = 0.9591 euros)

