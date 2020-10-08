Commodities

Del Vecchio ready to support "ambitious" plans for Mediobanca after raising stake - paper

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio said on Thursday he is ready to support ambitious plans for Mediobanca after raising is stake in Italy's top investment bank to just above 10%, according to an interview with daily Il Messaggero.

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio said on Thursday he is ready to support ambitious plans for Mediobanca MDBI.MI after raising is stake in Italy's top investment bank to just above 10%, according to an interview with daily Il Messaggero.

Del Vecchio, the 85-year-old founder of spectacles maker Luxottica, last year emerged as the largest shareholder in Mediobanca, sending shockwaves through Italy's financial world.

"Delfin from today is the major shareholder and is determined to remain so for a long time, ready to support the growth of the bank and to support plans that I hope will be ambitious", Del Vecchio told Il Messaggero.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 02 66 129 503;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular