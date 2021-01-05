Del Vecchio raises Mediobanca stake to just below 12%

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italia billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has further increased his stake in Mediobanca to 11.92%, a regulatory filing showed.

MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italia billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has further increased his stake in Mediobanca MDBI.MI to 11.92%, a regulatory filing showed.

A filing with market regulator Consob showed Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin had bought new shares in Italy's top merchant bank equivalent to 0.92% of Mediobanca's capital in a string of transactions between Dec. 15 and Dec. 30.

The 85-year-old founder of Luxottica in 2018 surprised Italy's financial elites by emerging as the biggest investor in Mediobanca just as a core of historic shareholders unravelled.

Del Vecchio has gained a green light from the European Central Bank to raise his stake to just below 20%.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters