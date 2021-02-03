Del Vecchio buys another 1.3% of Mediobanca, ups stake just above 13%

Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has further increased his stake in Mediobanca to 13.17%, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

A filing with market regulator Consob showed Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin had bought new shares in Italy's top merchant bank equivalent to 1.25% of Mediobanca's capital in a string of transactions between Jan. 4 and Feb. 2.

The 85-year-old founder of Luxottica in 2018 surprised Italy's financial elites by emerging as the biggest investor in Mediobanca just as a core of historic shareholders unravelled.

Those investors, now bound only by a consultation pact, and other long-term shareholders account for roughly 20% of Mediobanca's capital. Another 45-50% is in the hands of institutional investors.

Del Vecchio has gained a green light from the European Central Bank to raise his stake to just below 20%.

