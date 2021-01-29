Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TACO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.63, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TACO was $9.63, representing a -7.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.45 and a 293.06% increase over the 52 week low of $2.45.

TACO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). TACO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.71. Zacks Investment Research reports TACO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.83%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TACO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TACO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TACO as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VICE with an increase of 22.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TACO at 4.09%.

