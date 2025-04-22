Stocks
Del Taco Launches New Brand Campaign and El Big Boxes to Embrace Bold Heritage and Deliver Unbeatable Value

April 22, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

Del Taco launches El Big Boxes and a refreshed brand campaign, emphasizing value, quality ingredients, and its California heritage.

Del Taco has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and introduced its new El Big Boxes, showcasing its commitment to quality ingredients, generous portions, and affordability. The new campaign highlights Del Taco's California roots and innovative spirit, featuring a diverse menu of both Mexican and American favorites. Senior VP Sarah McAloon emphasized that the rebranding reflects the authentic and distinct essence of Del Taco, aimed at delivering memorable dining experiences. The El Big Boxes include a variety of craveable meal options at various price points, while the brand also reintroduces its Mango Pineapple Popper Beverages for the spring and summer season. Del Taco aims to provide its guests with an enjoyable, flavorful, and value-driven dining experience across its nearly 600 locations.

Potential Positives

  • Del Taco is launching a new brand campaign and offering three value-driven meal options, the El Big Boxes, which cater to consumer demand for both quality and affordability.
  • The refreshed brand identity emphasizes Del Taco's commitment to innovation and authenticity, potentially strengthening brand loyalty among existing and new customers.
  • Del Taco's recognition as the Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2024 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards enhances the company's reputation and credibility in the fast food industry.
  • The introduction of unique beverage offerings like Mango Pineapple Popper Beverages aligns with consumer trends for innovative menu items, likely attracting a broader customer base during the warmer seasons.

Potential Negatives

  • The focus on a rebranding effort suggests potential underlying issues with the company's previous branding or market positioning that may have necessitated a complete overhaul.
  • The introduction of new meal options, while seemingly positive, may not resonate with consumers as effectively as intended, leading to potential inventory and sales challenges if they do not meet customer expectations.
  • The reliance on a fictional music group for marketing could come across as gimmicky, potentially alienating some customers who may prefer more straightforward advertising focused on food quality and value.

FAQ

What are El Big Boxes at Del Taco?

El Big Boxes are new value meal options featuring a mix of Del Taco favorites in convenient boxes.

What is the price range for El Big Boxes?

El Big Boxes range in price from $5 to $9, offering generous portions and real ingredients.

What new beverages are being introduced by Del Taco?

Del Taco is launching Mango Pineapple Popper Beverages, including Lemonade, Sprite, and Shake flavors.

What does Del Taco's rebrand represent?

The rebrand reflects Del Taco's innovative and authentic spirit, celebrating its California roots and bold flavors.

How does Del Taco ensure food quality?

Del Taco uses real quality ingredients, preparing menu items fresh in-house every day.

$JACK Insider Trading Activity

$JACK insiders have traded $JACK stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JACK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DARIN S HARRIS (DIRECTOR & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,079 shares for an estimated $859,087.
  • RYAN LEE OSTROM (EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,494 shares for an estimated $147,076.
  • SARAH L SUPER (SVP, CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,237 shares for an estimated $95,262.
  • RICHARD D COOK (SVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,876 shares for an estimated $80,602.
  • STEVEN PIANO (SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,476 shares for an estimated $61,986.
  • TIMOTHY T LINDERMAN (SVP, CHF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,403 shares for an estimated $58,994.
  • DAWN E HOOPER (SVP Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 624 shares for an estimated $27,789.
  • TONY J DARDEN (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 247 shares for an estimated $12,085

$JACK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $JACK stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 586,859 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,436,808
  • UBS GROUP AG added 537,714 shares (+510.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,390,410
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 392,476 shares (+226.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,342,700
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 263,941 shares (+178.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,990,503
  • CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 250,426 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,427,738
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 185,828 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,737,877
  • IPG INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 163,834 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,822,047

$JACK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JACK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

$JACK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JACK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JACK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Lauren Silberman from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $51.0 on 11/18/2024
  • Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 11/15/2024

With a fresh new look and the launch of El Big Boxes, Del Taco leans into its bold heritage, serving up real ingredients, generous portions and unbeatable value this spring



LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Del Taco


is debuting a bold new brand campaign and the launch of three highly craveable new El Big Boxes that offer consumers unbeatable value.



Del Taco’s new look and feel embraces its California roots while celebrating its innovative, one-of-a-kind spirit in bold and unexpected ways. This isn’t just about where Del Taco comes from, it’s about what Del Taco stands for. With signature Mexican menu items like tacos, burritos and quesadillas, alongside American classics like burgers, fries and shakes, Del Taco delivers favorites in unexpected ways.



“Our refreshed look and voice reflect who we are at our core — innovative, authentic and unapologetically different,” said Sarah McAloon, Senior Vice President and Chief Administration Officer. “This rebrand allows us to continue embracing the unique spirit that’s always made Del Taco stand out, while delivering unforgettable moments, fresh and delicious Ameri-Mex flavors and even more value to our guests.”



Further amplifying the brand’s confident and fun "Del Yeah!" attitude is a new commercial series centered around a fictional music group called the Del Yeah’s. This fun-loving group will pop into unexpected everyday moments, bringing humor, music and the delightful charm of Del Taco’s real bold offerings, further embodying the brand’s “Del Yeah” spirit.



Del Taco is turning up the flavor and packing in the value with the launch of El Big Boxes — a bold new way to satisfy cravings. The signature Del Taco spirit and flavor come to life in each box: real food, real ingredients and generous portions that leave guests full and happy, without spending a fortune. It’s an unexpected, unforgettable experience that proves you don’t have to spend big to eat big.



Each easy-to-carry, easy-to-eat-on-the-go box features a craveable mix of Del Taco favorites, perfect for any appetite or time of day:





  • $5 Clásico El Big Box:

    Del Combo(™) Beef & Bean Burrito, Mini Quesadilla, Value Crinkle-Cut Fries and a 16oz Drink



  • $7 Mex Faves El Big Box:

    Del Combo(™) Beef & Bean Burrito, Grilled Chicken Taco, Soft Snack Taco, Mini Quesadilla and a 16oz Drink



  • $9 Ameri-Mex El Big Box:

    Double Del(™) Cheeseburger, Bean & Cheese Burrito (with choice of red or green sauce), Soft Snack Taco, Value Crinkle-Cut Fries and a 16oz Drink





In addition to these value-packed meal deals, Del Taco is bringing back a refreshing lineup of Mango Pineapple Popper Beverages, perfect for cooling off this spring and summer:





  • Mango Pineapple Lemonade Poppers:

    Sweet mango-flavored popping boba pearls mixed with pineapple flavor and refreshing Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice



  • Mango Pineapple Sprite® Poppers:

    Sweet mango-flavored popping boba pearls mixed with pineapple flavor and refreshing Sprite® over ice



  • Mango Pineapple Shake Poppers:

    Mango-flavored popping boba pearls mixed with pineapple flavor, served with Del Taco's creamy Vanilla Shake





With bold personality, vibrant flavors and culturally connected storytelling, Del Taco is proving once again that guests can expect more — and get it.



For more information and to find your nearest Del Taco location, visit


deltaco.com


.



©2025 Del Taco LLC




About Del Taco



Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2024


10 Best Reader's Choice Awards


, Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit


deltaco.com


.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09476edc-0520-41e9-ae60-67eb824fb80c




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02780a95-dcb3-42c1-b8d1-1016cee8588b




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54640c58-4d91-4491-842f-ea7567d40444




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cedf2c6-8ff1-4ee9-98b6-151f00b2e78f



 



