Del-Sette Bets Big on Invesco (IVZ) With a New 131,156 Share Position

Key Points

Initiated position: up 131,156 shares, an estimated $3.01 million increase

Transaction represented 1.87% of Del-Sette’s 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade: 131,156 shares held, valued at $3.01 million

IVZ is a new position and does not rank among the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated November 18, 2025, Del-Sette Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new stake in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), adding 131,156 shares with a quarter-end market value of approximately $3.01 million. The new holding reflects standard portfolio activity, with no prior position reported for the previous quarter.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.87% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IDOG: $14.42 million (9.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: EDOG: $12.26 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FDL: $7.88 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: EEM: $6.87 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DES: $6.02 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of November 17, 2025, shares of Invesco were priced at $22.44, up 34.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 19.92 percentage points.

Invesco reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $7.62 billion and net income of $998.90 million as of September 30, 2025.

The stock offered a 3.7% dividend yield and was 8.53% below its 52-week high as of November 18, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.29 billion Net income (TTM) $1.06 billion Dividend yield 3.69% Price (as of market close November 17, 2025) $22.44

Company snapshot

Offers investment management services including mutual funds, ETFs, private funds, and separate accounts across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative strategies.

Serves a diversified client base comprising retail investors, institutions, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds.

Employs both quantitative and fundamental investment strategies to deliver tailored solutions for a broad spectrum of clients.

Invesco is a global asset manager with a comprehensive suite of investment products. Its scale and diversified offerings position it to compete effectively in the dynamic asset management industry.

Foolish take

Del-Sette Capital Management made a handful of new stock additions to its portfolio in the third quarter. Invesco was the second largest new addition with a value of $3.0 million at the end of September. The largest new addition to Del-Sette's portfolio in the third quarter was Altria, the company that markets Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S.

At 1.9% of the overall portfolio, Del-Sette's new Invesco position is significant. That said it wasn't in the fund's top 20 holdings at the end of September.

It's not hard to see why Del-Sette is bullish for Invesco. At the end of September, the financial services business reported assets under management that grew by 6.2% compared to the previous quarter. Assets under management rose to $2.1 trillion, which was a new record for the company.

It doesn't look like Invesco is cutting prices to drive the rapid business growth it's been reporting. It's adjusted operating margin expanded to 34.2% during the third quarter.

Glossary

Initiated position: When an investor buys a security for the first time, establishing a new holding in their portfolio.

13F reportable AUM: The assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund's portfolio, ranked by market value.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Trailing twelve-month (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Portfolio activity: The buying or selling of securities within an investment fund or account.

Separate accounts: Investment portfolios managed individually for institutional or high-net-worth clients, distinct from pooled funds.

Alternative strategies: Investment approaches outside traditional stocks and bonds, such as hedge funds, private equity, or real assets.

Sovereign wealth funds: State-owned investment funds that manage national savings or reserves.

Outperforming: Achieving better returns than a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

Quarter-end market value: The value of an investment holding at the close of the most recent fiscal quarter.

Mutual funds: Investment vehicles pooling money from many investors to buy a diversified portfolio of securities.

