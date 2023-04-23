Del Monte Pacific (SGX:D03) Price Target Decreased by 42.03% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Del Monte Pacific (SGX:D03) has been revised to 0.41 / share. This is an decrease of 0.00% from the prior estimate of 0.41 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.39% from the latest reported closing price of 0.23 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 6,338K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,439K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,337K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D03 by 0.67% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 943K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 591K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Del Monte Pacific. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D03 is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 13,975K shares.

