DEI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.29, changing hands as low as $13.23 per share. Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.76 per share, with $16.1242 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.24.

