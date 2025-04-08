DEGROOF PETERCAM Upgrades Xior Student Housing (ENXTBR:XIOR)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM upgraded their outlook for Xior Student Housing (ENXTBR:XIOR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.21% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xior Student Housing is 37,18 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 31,31 € to a high of 42,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 37.21% from its latest reported closing price of 27,10 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xior Student Housing is 207MM, an increase of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

Xior Student Housing Maintains 6.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.35%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xior Student Housing. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIOR is 0.13%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 2,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 511K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 3.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 321K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 11.28% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 246K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 10.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 6.18% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 0.09% over the last quarter.

