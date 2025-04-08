DEGROOF PETERCAM Upgrades Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM upgraded their outlook for Warehouses De Pauw (OTCPK:WDPSF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.24% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warehouses De Pauw is $28.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.12 to a high of $37.52. The average price target represents an increase of 11.24% from its latest reported closing price of $25.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warehouses De Pauw is 383MM, a decrease of 18.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warehouses De Pauw. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDPSF is 0.16%, an increase of 25.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.42% to 1,469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 454K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDPSF by 22.52% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 293K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 194K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 29.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDPSF by 7.60% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 125K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDPSF by 4.50% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 106K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDPSF by 16.34% over the last quarter.

