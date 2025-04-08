DEGROOF PETERCAM Upgrades Warehouses De Pauw (LSE:0MU2)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM upgraded their outlook for Warehouses De Pauw (LSE:0MU2) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.90% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warehouses De Pauw is 25.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 20.74 GBX to a high of 33.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.90% from its latest reported closing price of 20.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warehouses De Pauw is 410MM, a decrease of 13.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warehouses De Pauw. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0MU2 is 0.16%, an increase of 25.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.42% to 1,469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 454K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MU2 by 22.52% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 293K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 194K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 29.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0MU2 by 7.60% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 125K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MU2 by 4.50% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 106K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MU2 by 16.34% over the last quarter.

