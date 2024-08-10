DEGROOF PETERCAM Upgrades Ontex Group (ENXTBR:ONTEX)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, DEGROOF PETERCAM upgraded their outlook for Ontex Group (ENXTBR:ONTEX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.88% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ontex Group is 10,87 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 8,08 € to a high of 14,52 €. The average price target represents an increase of 22.88% from its latest reported closing price of 8,85 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ontex Group is 2,262MM, an increase of 24.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ontex Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTEX is 0.09%, an increase of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 5,999K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 947K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 621K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTEX by 3.49% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 621K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares , representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTEX by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 509K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 407K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTEX by 25.08% over the last quarter.

