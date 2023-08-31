DEGROOF PETERCAM Maintains Unifiedpost Group (UPG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, DEGROOF PETERCAM maintained coverage of Unifiedpost Group (UPG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.43% Upside

As of August 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unifiedpost Group is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 4.34 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 53.43% from its latest reported closing price of 3.59.

The projected annual revenue for Unifiedpost Group is 223MM, an increase of 15.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unifiedpost Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPG is 0.00%, an increase of 27.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 285.11% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 66.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPG by 174.59% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPG by 17.12% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

