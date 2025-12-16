DEGROOF PETERCAM Maintains Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (UNBLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM maintained coverage of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCPK:UNBLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.31% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is $122.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.62 to a high of $158.35. The average price target represents an increase of 36.31% from its latest reported closing price of $89.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is 2,246MM, a decrease of 37.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNBLF is 0.35%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 12,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 0.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 868K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 5.95% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 842K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 1.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 786K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 10.12% over the last quarter.

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 432K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing an increase of 56.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 159.23% over the last quarter.

