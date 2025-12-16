Stocks
SSSAF

DEGROOF PETERCAM Maintains Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 12:51 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM maintained coverage of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCPK:SSSAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.58% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shurgard Self Storage is $48.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.03 to a high of $59.31. The average price target represents an increase of 7.58% from its latest reported closing price of $45.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shurgard Self Storage is 371MM, a decrease of 15.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shurgard Self Storage. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSSAF is 0.03%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Shurgard Self Storage Ltd-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Shurgard Self Storage Ltd-> See our take on Shurgard Self Storage Ltd Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SSSAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.