DEGROOF PETERCAM Maintains Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM maintained coverage of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCPK:SSSAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.58% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shurgard Self Storage is $48.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.03 to a high of $59.31. The average price target represents an increase of 7.58% from its latest reported closing price of $45.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shurgard Self Storage is 371MM, a decrease of 15.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shurgard Self Storage. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSSAF is 0.03%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

