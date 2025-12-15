DEGROOF PETERCAM Maintains NSI N.V. (NIUWF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM maintained coverage of NSI N.V. (OTCPK:NIUWF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in NSI N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIUWF is 0.09%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 236K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing a decrease of 45.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIUWF by 36.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 157K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIUWF by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 144K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIUWF by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 67K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIUWF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 30.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIUWF by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.