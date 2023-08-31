DEGROOF PETERCAM Maintains Mithra Pharmaceuticals (EBR:MITRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, DEGROOF PETERCAM maintained coverage of Mithra Pharmaceuticals (EBR:MITRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 158.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mithra Pharmaceuticals is 5.53. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $13.86. The average price target represents an increase of 158.94% from its latest reported closing price of 2.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mithra Pharmaceuticals is 173MM, an increase of 158.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mithra Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 69.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITRA is 0.00%, a decrease of 75.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.51% to 230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 202K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITRA by 28.20% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITRA by 30.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.