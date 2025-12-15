DEGROOF PETERCAM Maintains Adyen N.V. (ADYYF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM maintained coverage of Adyen N.V. (OTCPK:ADYYF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adyen N.V. is $2,102.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,554.51 to a high of $2,663.53. The average price target represents an increase of 64.66% from its latest reported closing price of $1,277.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adyen N.V. is 2,415MM, an increase of 10.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen N.V.. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADYYF is 0.81%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 6,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 828K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYYF by 0.82% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 395K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYYF by 29.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYYF by 10.71% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 291K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYYF by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 239K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYYF by 3.71% over the last quarter.

