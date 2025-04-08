DEGROOF PETERCAM Downgrades Montea Comm. VA (LSE:0LBY)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM downgraded their outlook for Montea Comm. VA (LSE:0LBY) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.72% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Montea Comm. VA is 105.39 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 84.05 GBX to a high of 125.02 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.72% from its latest reported closing price of 84.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Montea Comm. VA is 125MM, a decrease of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montea Comm. VA. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LBY is 0.21%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.45% to 1,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 285K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBY by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 178K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBY by 4.05% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LBY by 8.75% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 100K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 45.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LBY by 93.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LBY by 2.86% over the last quarter.

