DEGROOF PETERCAM Downgrades Argan (LSE:0GN6)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM downgraded their outlook for Argan (LSE:0GN6) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.21% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Argan is 82.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 71.05 GBX to a high of 96.02 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 43.21% from its latest reported closing price of 57.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Argan is 203MM, a decrease of 15.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0GN6 is 0.17%, an increase of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 1,314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 337K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0GN6 by 12.70% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 111K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0GN6 by 4.27% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 110K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0GN6 by 2.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0GN6 by 16.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

