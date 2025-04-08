DEGROOF PETERCAM Downgrades Argan (ENXTPA:ARG)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, DEGROOF PETERCAM downgraded their outlook for Argan (ENXTPA:ARG) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.05% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Argan is €82.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of €70.70 to a high of €95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 46.05% from its latest reported closing price of €56.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Argan is 203MM, a decrease of 15.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

Argan Maintains 5.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.74%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARG is 0.17%, an increase of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 1,314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 337K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARG by 12.70% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 111K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARG by 4.27% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 110K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARG by 2.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARG by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.