Annexon, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for rare autoimmune diseases, raised $251 million by offering 14.8 million shares at $17, above the narrowed range of $15 to $16. The company offered 2.3 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 10 million shares at a range of $14 to $16, before increasing its proposed deal size on Thursday morning. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $640 million.



Annexon plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANNX. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Degenerative disease biotech Annexon prices further upsized IPO at $17, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.