Defunct Ohio drug distributor to settle opioid cases with remaining insurance funds

By Brendan Pierson

Aug 9 (Reuters) - A now-defunct Ohio drug distributor has agreed to pay no more than about $4 million to settle lawsuits by cities and counties that it contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, after the state's top court ruled that one of its insurers did not have to cover costs stemming from the cases.

The settlement is limited by the funds available from Masters Pharmaceutical Inc's only available insurance policy, through Chubb, according to a Wednesday order by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland halting litigation against the company.

Both sides agreed to halt the litigation in light of the potential settlement, which is not yet final, in order to avoid further depleting the available funds through litigation costs, according to the order.

Lawyers for the cities and counties and for Masters - now a non-functioning shell company since its business was sold to McKesson Corp MCK.N in 2018 - did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuits against Masters are part of a broader mass tort litigation including thousands of cases by local governments around the country against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies.

The litigation has so far yielded more than $50 billion in settlements, including $7.4 billion from McKesson.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled last year that mutual insurance company Acuity did not have to cover a Masters' legal costs in 22 lawsuits by cities and counties.

The court held that Acuity had no duty to defend Masters because the local jurisdictions were suing for their own economic losses, not for "damages because of bodily injury" as defined in Acuity's insurance policies for the company between 2010 and 2018.

Insurers have been reluctant to cover companies' costs stemming from the lawsuits, and have prevailed in court cases over the issue including against Rite Aid CorpRAD.N and McKesson.

The case is In re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, No. 1:17-md-02804.

For plaintiffs: Peter Weinberger of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber

For Masters: Michael Bonasso of Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso

