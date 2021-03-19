Defrauded Students Could See $1 Billion In Student Loan Debt Cancelled

The U.S. Department of Education announced this week it will streamline the process for determining federal student loan forgiveness eligibility for students defrauded by their colleges. The department estimated that about 72,000 borrowers will benefit, and that a total of $1 billion will ultimately be forgiven.

Widespread student loan relief has been a frequent topic of discussion among lawmakers in recent months. But this announcement only applies to a certain group of borrowers: those who apply for forgiveness under the borrower defense to repayment provision.

You may qualify for forgiveness under this rule if you took out federal direct loans in order to attend a college that misled you about its admissions selectivity, faculty qualifications, job placement rates, graduates’ earnings or other factors.

Here’s what the Education Department’s announcement could mean for you.

Changes to Borrower Defense Relief Process Expand Forgiveness

Forgiveness under borrower defense to repayment is meant to provide relief to borrowers who didn’t receive the education they were promised, affecting their ability to repay student loans.

While this rule has been in place for decades, it was only put to use on a mass scale starting about five years ago, when for-profit college chain Corinthian Colleges was found to have defrauded students. The Education Department developed specialized loan forgiveness applications for former Corinthian students, but anyone who believes they were misled by their college may apply for forgiveness.

Under the Trump administration, changes to the process for determining who qualifies for forgiveness under borrower defense rules made it less likely that applicants would get relief.

In December 2019, the Education Department announced that forgiveness would only be available if borrowers “suffered monetary harm” aside from their student loan debt. Loan relief would then be provided in tiers, from 25% to 100%, based on applicants’ earnings. Borrowers would only receive loan forgiveness if they earned less than the median wage of graduates from similar schools.

The Biden administration will create a new process that provides full loan cancellation for those with rightful claims to forgiveness. The simplified method won’t take into account earnings data and won’t provide tiered relief. If you successfully apply for forgiveness as part of the borrower defense rule now, you can expect full cancellation on qualifying federal loans. The department will also ask the credit bureaus to remove late payment information from defrauded borrowers’ credit reports.

The announcement means that 72,000 borrowers who only received partial forgiveness under the prior administration will now get full forgiveness on eligible loans, plus reimbursement for any money they paid toward the loans.

How to Apply for Forgiveness Under the Borrower Defense Rule

If you believe you were misled by your school and were encouraged to enroll and stay enrolled under false pretenses, you can apply for borrower defense forgiveness any time on the government’s dedicated page. If you attended one of the Corinthian Colleges campuses, use the Corinthian-specific application.

You’ll typically need to show that your school misrepresented its college rankings, post-graduation employment rates, probability of its credits transferring to other schools or other data. Preview the full application for examples of activities that may demonstrate fraud. (Note that the online version of the application doesn’t yet take into account the removal of earnings data as a determining factor in forgiveness.)

It’s possible to request forbearance, a pause on your loan payments, while the department reviews your application. Federal student loans are all on a mandatory forbearance period until Sept. 30, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But if forbearance ends in October and your borrower defense application is still under review, your payments can stay paused.

You can also request a pause in debt collections proceedings if the student loans you’ve included in your application are currently in collections.

What This Change Could Mean for Further Student Loan Forgiveness

Expanded forgiveness for defrauded borrowers could be seen as another step in the direction toward greater loan forgiveness overall.

The most recent stimulus package included a provision that eliminates income tax on forgiven loan balances from 2021 to 2026. That means any additional forgiveness provided in the next five years won’t be taxed, potentially easing a major burden for borrowers. (Borrowers whose loans are forgiven under borrower defense regulations are never subject to income tax, thanks to an IRS rule put into place in 2020.)

The Education Department’s announcement doesn’t institute a new pathway to cancellation, though. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) urged President Joe Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student loans for all federal borrowers as recently as March 15. Biden has said that he supports cancelling $10,000 in debt instead, ideally through legislation rather than by executive order.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.