Definium Therapeutics Emerges Strong After MDD Trial Success; Two Near-Term Readouts In Focus

(RTTNews) - Now that Definium Therapeutics Inc. (DFTX) has reported positive results from its Phase 3 Emerge trial, greater clarity has emerged around the clinical profile and potential of its lead investigational asset, DT120 Orally Disintegrating Tablet.

Emerge is the company's first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating a single dose of DT120 ODT 100 mcg in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).

DT120 orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) is a pharmaceutically optimized proprietary formulation of lysergide (LSD) D-tartrate. DT120 is believed to increase connections between areas of the brain that aren't normally connected, enabling changes that could treat depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other brain health disorders.

According to the company, the Phase 3 Emerge study in major depressive disorder successfully met its primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints, demonstrating robust and statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms.

At Week 6, DT120 ODT achieved an 8.1-point placebo-adjusted reduction from baseline on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), with a sustained and clinically meaningful 7.3-point improvement observed at Week 12 on the secondary endpoint. The treatment was also generally well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or signals of increased suicidality reported, supporting a favorable safety and tolerability profile as well as a robust and durable relief in major depressive disorder.

The second Phase 3 trial of DT120 ODT 100 mcg in major depressive disorder, dubbed Ascend, dosed the first patient as recently as last month (May 2026).

Similar to the Emerge trial, Ascend will assess the primary endpoint as the change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at Week 6, comparing DT120 orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) 100 µg with placebo. Topline results from the 12-week double-blind period of the Ascend trial are anticipated in 2027.

Near-term Catalysts

The company is also expected to report two additional Phase 3 topline data readouts for DT120 ODT in the coming months, from the Voyage and Panorama trials.

Voyage is a Phase 3 trial evaluating DT120 ODT 100 mcg compared to placebo in Generalized Anxiety Disorder. The trial is fully enrolled with 214 participants, and topline data are expected in early 3Q 2026.

Panorama is the second Phase 3 study evaluating DT120 ODT 100 mcg for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. The study has enrolled over 200 participants, with topline data expected in late 3Q 2026.

Beyond Depression and Anxiety

Beyond major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, the company has plans to expand DT120 ODT into posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

A Phase 3 trial of DT120 ODT in PTSD, dubbed Haven, is expected to be initiated in 2027. The primary endpoint in the study is expected to be the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) at Week 8.

Also in the pipeline is DT402, which is under a Phase 2a Study in Autism Spectrum Disorder, with initial data expected this year.

Cash Position

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $373.4 million as of March 31, 2026.

Conclusion

Definium's DT120 ODT is targeting what could be a multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity across major depressive disorder (MDD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), two large markets with significant unmet medical needs. Approximately 20 million people in the United States suffer from GAD, while more than 21 million adults experience a major depressive episode each year.

With positive results from the first Phase 3 trial now reported and two additional Phase 3 topline readouts expected in the coming months, DT120 ODT could emerge as a pipeline-in-a-product, though its ultimate profile will depend on the outcomes of the remaining studies.

Formerly known as Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD), the company rebranded as Definium Therapeutics Inc. and changed its ticker symbol to "DFTX" on January 12, 2026.

We alerted readers to MNMD on Dec.19, 2023, when it was trading at $3.57, and again on November 8, 2024, when it was at $7.69. On November 18, 2025, when we revisited the stock, it had climbed to $11.15 and has continued to trend higher since.

As of this writing, DFTX is trading at $37.97, up 55%.

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