Definium Stock Soars 50% as Phase III Depression Study Meets Key Goals

Definium Therapeutics DFTX shares surged 49.8% after the company announced positive top-line results from a late-stage study evaluating its lead pipeline candidate, DT120 orally disintegrating tablet (ODT), in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). The study met its primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints, demonstrating rapid, statistically significant and durable improvements in depressive symptoms following a single dose of the investigational therapy.

DT120 ODT is Definium’s proprietary formulation of lysergide, a classic serotonergic psychedelic that acts as a partial agonist of serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. Unlike currently available antidepressants, which often require daily administration and may take weeks or months to achieve meaningful clinical benefit, DT120 is being developed as a single-dose treatment capable of producing rapid and sustained symptom improvement.

The phase III Emerge study evaluated the efficacy and safety of a single 100 µg dose of DT120 ODT in 149 adults aged 18 to 74 years with a DSM-5-confirmed diagnosis of MDD. Patients were randomized to receive either DT120 or placebo and were followed for 12 weeks during the double-blind portion (Part A) of the study.

DFTX’s Phase III Study Shows Rapid and Durable MDD Benefit

Definium’s phase III Emerge study achieved its primary endpoint, with DT120 demonstrating a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 8.1-point placebo-adjusted reduction in depressive symptoms, as measured by the change in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score at week 6. The MADRS is a 10-item questionnaire used to assess the severity of depressive symptoms in adults.

On key secondary endpoints, DT120 significantly outperformed placebo. The antidepressant effect appeared quickly after treatment. At week 1, patients who received DT120 showed a 14.2-point placebo-adjusted improvement in depressive symptoms. The magnitude of benefit observed just one week after dosing indicates that the therapy may provide meaningful symptom relief within days of administration. The benefits of DT120 were sustained throughout Part A of the study period. At week 12, patients treated with the therapy achieved a 7.3-point placebo-adjusted reduction in depressive symptoms.

Year to date, DFTX stock has skyrocketed 173.9% against the industry’s 7.8% decline.



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Improvements were also observed on the Clinical Global Impressions–Severity Scale, a measure of overall illness severity. Patients receiving DT120 demonstrated meaningful reductions in disease severity as early as two days after treatment, with benefits persisting through weeks 6 and 12, highlighting the therapy’s broad and sustained impact on depression.

Clinically relevant response and remission outcomes further supported the efficacy profile. At week 6, 35% of DT120-treated patients achieved a response, defined as at least a 50% reduction in MADRS score, compared with 7% of placebo-treated patients. Remission rates were 24% in the DT120 group compared with 3% in the placebo arm.

Safety findings were also encouraging. DT120 ODT was generally well tolerated, with 99% of treatment-emergent adverse events classified as mild to moderate. Most adverse events were transient and occurred on the day of dosing. No serious adverse events, new safety concerns or increases in suicidal ideation or behavior were observed, while discontinuation rates remained low and comparable between treatment groups.

DT120 is also currently being evaluated in the phase III Ascend study for MDD, which is aligned with Emerge but includes a low-dose arm. MDD is one of the most prevalent psychiatric disorders worldwide and remains a leading cause of disability. Despite numerous approved treatment options, many patients fail to achieve remission with first-line therapies and frequently cycle through multiple medications due to limited efficacy or tolerability concerns. In the United States, MDD carries a $326 billion annual economic burden, driven by healthcare costs and lost productivity.

Definium is also evaluating DT120 across several additional psychiatric indications, including separate mid- to late-stage clinical studies for generalized anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, Definium’s clinical-stage pipeline includes DT402, which is being evaluated in a mid-stage study for treating core socialization and communication symptoms in adults with autism spectrum disorder, with initial data expected in 2026.

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Definium Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

DFTX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Definium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 118.9% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.27 from $3.66. INDV shares have gained 6.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 15.4% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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