Definium Prices $700 Mln Upsized Offering At $34 Per Share To Advance DT120 ODT

(RTTNews) - Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (DFTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for psychiatric and neurological disorders, priced a public offering of 20.59 million common shares at $34 per share. The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $700 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 25, 2026.

Definium has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 3.08 million shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Definium's lead investigational candidate DT120, is a lysergide (LSD-derived) orally disintegrating tablet(ODT) which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder.

Definium intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the research and development of its product candidates, commercialisation preparation activities for DT120 ODT, if approved by the FDA, and working capital and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Leerink Partners, and BofA Securities are acting as the joint lead bookrunners for the offering, with Evercore ISI and Stifel also acting as bookrunners. On Monday, the company announced that the Phase 3 Emerge study of DT120 in major depressive disorder met its primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints.

The company is also expected to report two additional Phase 3 topline data readouts for DT120 ODT in the coming months, from the Voyage and Panorama trials in generalized anxiety disorder.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had $373.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

DFTX has traded between a 52-week low of $6.40 and a high of $39.16. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $36.18, down 1.34%.

In the overnight market, DFTX is up 0.86% at $36.49.

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