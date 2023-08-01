Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Decreased by 6.64% to 40.90

The average one-year price target for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) has been revised to 40.90 / share. This is an decrease of 6.64% from the prior estimate of 43.81 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.87 to a high of 54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.24% from the latest reported closing price of 33.19 / share.

Definity Financial Maintains 1.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definity Financial. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFY is 0.21%, a decrease of 31.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 15,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,552K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFY by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 1,772K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 1,523K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFY by 0.31% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,206K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFY by 0.12% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,104K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFY by 0.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.