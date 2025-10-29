Definity Financial (DFYFF) Price Target Increased by 12.38% to 57.03

The average one-year price target for Definity Financial (OTCPK:DFYFF) has been revised to $57.03 / share. This is an increase of 12.38% from the prior estimate of $50.74 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.55 to a high of $69.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.72% from the latest reported closing price of $31.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definity Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFYFF is 0.47%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 17,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,592K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFYFF by 17.01% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,497K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFYFF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 1,682K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFYFF by 6.16% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,426K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFYFF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,326K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFYFF by 2.32% over the last quarter.

