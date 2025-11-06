Definity Financial Corporation Reports Advance In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Definity Financial Corporation (DFY.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$193.10 million, or C$1.59 per share. This compares with C$104.80 million, or C$0.90 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to C$1.184 billion from C$1.096 billion last year.

Definity Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

