News & Insights

BioTech
DH

Definitive Healthcare Shares Tumble On Weak Q4 Results, 2025 Outlook

February 28, 2025 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) are down 19 percent in premarket trading Friday, following the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, total revenue dropped 6% to $62.3 million from $65.9 million in the same period last year.

The company's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 widened to $84.7 million or $0.51, including goodwill impairment charges of $97.1 million, compared to a net loss of $13.4 million or $0.09 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company anticipates revenue between $55.5 million and $57.0 million, reflecting a decline from the $63.5 million reported in Q1 2024.

Looking ahead to the full year of 2025, Definitive Healthcare expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million, down from the $252.2 million generated in 2024.

The company has also appointed Casey Heller as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company held total cash and cash equivalents of approximately $105.4 million. DH closed Thursday's (Feb.27 2025) trading at $4.92, down by 3.53 percent. In premarket trading Friday, the stock is down by 18.50 percent at $4.01 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.