Definitive Healthcare Shares Tumble On Weak Q4 Results, 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) are down 19 percent in premarket trading Friday, following the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, total revenue dropped 6% to $62.3 million from $65.9 million in the same period last year.

The company's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 widened to $84.7 million or $0.51, including goodwill impairment charges of $97.1 million, compared to a net loss of $13.4 million or $0.09 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company anticipates revenue between $55.5 million and $57.0 million, reflecting a decline from the $63.5 million reported in Q1 2024.

Looking ahead to the full year of 2025, Definitive Healthcare expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million, down from the $252.2 million generated in 2024.

The company has also appointed Casey Heller as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company held total cash and cash equivalents of approximately $105.4 million. DH closed Thursday's (Feb.27 2025) trading at $4.92, down by 3.53 percent. In premarket trading Friday, the stock is down by 18.50 percent at $4.01 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.