Definitive Healthcare sees Q4 adjusted EPS 7c, consensus 7c

Sees Q4 revenue $60M-$61M, consensus $60.28M. Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $16M-$17M
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DH:
- Definitive Healthcare reports Q3 adjusted EPS 10c, consensus 8c
- Definitive Healthcare Announces CFO Departure and Stock Buyback
- Definitive Healthcare launches Monocl Conferences solution
- Definitive Healthcare launches Market Forecast solution
- Definitive Healthcare initiated with a Buy at BTIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.