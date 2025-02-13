Definitive Healthcare Corp. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Definitive Healthcare will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, at 5 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Definitive Healthcare Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM ET to discuss these results, and interested parties can access the event through their Investor Relations website or by dialing in. A replay of the call will be available until March 29, 2025. Definitive Healthcare focuses on transforming data and analytics into commercial intelligence for the healthcare industry, helping clients identify markets and opportunities for success.

Potential Positives

Definitive Healthcare is set to report its fourth quarter and full year financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.



The scheduled conference call and webcast will provide stakeholders with direct insights into the company's performance and future outlook, fostering trust and engagement with investors.



The availability of a replay for the conference call ensures that all interested parties can access the information, enhancing investor accessibility and involvement.



Definitive Healthcare's stated mission to transform healthcare commercial intelligence suggests a focus on innovation and leadership in the industry, which can attract potential clients and investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the earnings report may indicate that the company is bracing for scrutiny regarding its financial performance, which could reflect negatively if the results do not meet market expectations.

The timing of the financial report, scheduled after market close, might suggest possible concerns about performance transparency, as companies often choose to announce during market hours for immediate feedback.

The absence of any preliminary financial guidance or expectations within the release may raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance and growth trajectory.

FAQ

When will Definitive Healthcare release its financial results?

Definitive Healthcare will report its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on February 27, 2025.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call will take place at 5:00 PM ET on February 27, 2025.

Where can I access the live audio webcast?

The live audio webcast will be available on Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

How can I listen to the conference call internationally?

International participants can dial +1-848-488-9244 to join the conference call.

What is the replay passcode for the conference call?

The replay passcode for the conference call is 1765#.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 27, 2025 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.





A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.definitivehc.com/



.





A live dial-in will be available at 877-358-7298 (domestic) or +1-848-488-9244 (international). Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through March 29, 2025 at 800-645-7964 or 757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#.







About Definitive Healthcare







At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at



definitivehc.com



.







Media Contact:







Bethany Swackhamer







bswackhamer@definitivehc.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Brian Denyeau





ICR for Definitive Healthcare







brian.denyeau@icrinc.com







Source: Definitive Healthcare Corp.



