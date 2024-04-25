Defined Outcome ETF (PMAY) Hits New 52-Week High

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF May PMAY is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 15.74% from its 52-week low price of $28.24/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

PMAY in Focus

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May provides investors with returns that match those of the S&P 500 Price Index, to a cap and provide a measure of downside protection by seeking to buffer investors against losses. The product charges 79 bps in annual fees (see: all Defined Outcome ETFs).

Why the Move?

The defined outcome ETF has been an area to watch lately, given the uncertainty regarding rate cuts by the Fed and recent unfavorable inflation data. Escalating geopolitical tensions also increase uncertainty. Innovator defined outcome ETFs are the first ETFs that allow investors to take advantage of market growth while maintaining defined levels of buffers against loss.

More Gains Ahead?

PMAY might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 13.46, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May (PMAY): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.