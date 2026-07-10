Defined Outcome ETF (GMAR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March GMAR is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 13.76% from its 52-week low price of $39.03 per share.

Are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

GMAR in Focus

GMAR employs an active strategy that aims to deliver returns that match the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, up to a predetermined upside cap of 14.10%, while providing a buffer against the first 15% of underlying ETF losses, over the period from March 23, 2026, to March 19, 2027. The product charges 85 bps in annual fees (See: All Defined Outcome ETFs).

Why the Move?

The defined outcome ETF has been an area to watch lately, given concerns about AI trade and the recent weakness in the technology sector. Investors are turning toward safer investment options as the Middle East conflict flares up again. This is another tailwind for the fund. Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs allow investors to take advantage of market growth while maintaining defined levels of buffers against loss.

More Gains Ahead?

GMAR might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 14.21 (per Barchart.com), which gives cues of further rally.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.