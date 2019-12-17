US Markets

Deficit-hit palladium takes aim at $2,000 ceiling in record run

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Scarce palladium soared on Tuesday, nearing a breach of the $2,000 an ounce level for the first time, with a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal driving prospects of a pick-up in demand and helping the autocatalyst metal extend a record run.

