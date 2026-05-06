Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM (STSM) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 77.7. A bullish investor could look at STSM's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), STSM's low point in its 52 week range is $21.94 per share, with $66.084 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.94. Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM shares are currently trading down about 11.3% on the day.
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